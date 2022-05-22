FIRST ALERT- A stormy weather pattern will stay around for most of this week with several chances for heavy rain & flooding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis (wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

Morning showers may develop and linger into the early afternoon, there is a “Marginal Risk” for the Midlands

FIRST ALERT Monday - Strong Storms that may lead to flooding

wis (wis weather)

Unsettled weather will continue everyday this week

Daytime highs temperatures will come down to the 80s for most of the week, but the humidity will go up!

wis (wis weather)

First Alert Summary

High pressure has shifted to the east and opened the door to very high humidity values early in the season. We are currently tracking temperatures near average, but with dewpoints nearing 70° which is very high.

wis (wis weather)

That same ridge of high pressure ushers in the return-flow for afternoon showers and storms. A front moves in late Sunday into Monday and brings another round of slow-moving storms to the area. These storms could produce flash flooding, lighting, and gusty winds.

This pattern is expected to continue until the end of the week.

wis (wis weather)

Forecast Update

Sunday: Humid. Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and slow-moving storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Very humid

Tuesday: Not as hot or humid with highs around 80 and 50% chance for scattered showers

Wednesday: Clouds around with a 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s

wis (wis weather)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.