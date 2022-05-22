16-year-old dead after shooting in Newberry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One is dead after a shooting in Newberry County Saturday night.

According to Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster, the incident happened in the Wise Street area, off Highway 76.

Newberry City Police confirmed to WIS that the victim was 16 years old.

The identity of the teenager has not been released by the Newberry County Coroner at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is received.

