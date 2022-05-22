SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

16-year-old dead after shooting in Newberry County

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Source: MGN)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One is dead after a shooting in Newberry County Saturday night.

According to Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster, the incident happened in the Wise Street area, off Highway 76.

Newberry City Police confirmed to WIS that the victim was 16 years old.

The identity of the teenager has not been released by the Newberry County Coroner at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is received.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Richland County Deputies got reports of a shooting at the 300 block of Saddletrail Road around...
Coroner identifies teenage victim of fatal shooting on Saddletrail Road
File photo of Gov. McMaster signing the early voting bill into law, May 13, 2022.
Governor McMaster signs bill eliminating tax on military retirement income
This Hilton Head property is among the top ten vacation rentals for the year.
South Carolina property among the top ten VRBO vacation rentals
In lieu of a photo of the person of interest, this is a photo of the suspected vehicle used in...
Neeses man sought as person of interest in drive-by that killed 6-year-old
Columbia police search for missing woman with health conditions
FOUND: Columbia police search for missing woman with health conditions

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- A stormy weather pattern will stay around for most of this week with several chances for heavy rain & flooding
Held for 6-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Orangeburg Co.
An “all-star,” life of 6-year-old boy celebrated week after deadly drive-by shooting
Richland County Deputies got reports of a shooting at the 300 block of Saddletrail Road around...
Coroner identifies teenage victim of fatal shooting on Saddletrail Road
Investigators said a crash on Highway 6, near Red Bank Road left one person dead and another...
Orangeburg fatal collision leaves one dead and one injured