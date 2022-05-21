WIS goes inside Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During WIS’s trip to Hilton Head our team stopped by Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks.

The family owned business features dishes with favorites like fish, shrimp, crabs and oysters. Many items include seafood caught the same day.

More information about the business can be found at the link here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.