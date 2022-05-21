RCSD investigating fatal shooting of teenager on Saddletrail Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Deputies got reports of a shooting at the 300 block of Saddletrail Road around 5 p.m. on May 21.

Deputies say when they arrived on the scene, they found two teenagers with gunshot wounds.

The teens were taken to the local hospital where one of them died.

Investigators say this is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it develops.

RCSD (Richland County Sheriff s Department) is asking anyone with information about the incident to submit tips to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

