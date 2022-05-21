SkyView
RCSD investigating fatal shooting of teenager on Saddletrail Road

Richland County Deputies got reports of a shooting at the 300 block of Saddletrail Road around 5 p.m. on May 21.(WLBT)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Deputies got reports of a shooting at the 300 block of Saddletrail Road around 5 p.m. on May 21.

Deputies say when they arrived on the scene, they found two teenagers with gunshot wounds.

The teens were taken to the local hospital where one of them died.

Investigators say this is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it develops.

RCSD (Richland County Sheriff s Department) is asking anyone with information about the incident to submit tips to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

