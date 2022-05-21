SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Police: Officers attacked after call for naked man in Florence hotel lobby

(KBTX)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Two officers reported minor injuries after an altercation with a naked man inside a Pee Dee hotel.

The Florence Police Department said the incident happened at around 6:10 p.m. Friday at the Hyatt Place on East Evans Street.

Officers learned the nude man allegedly assaulted another person in the lobby and returned to his room.

When police went to the suspect’s room, they were reportedly attacked when he opened the door.

The suspect was taken into custody after a struggle and was taken to the hospital.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four members of a SC family are facing charges related to the Capitol breach on Jan. 6 said the...
South Carolina family charged in Capitol breach, at the door when shots fired
A deadly crash involving a train and car left one person dead in Columbia Thursday.
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Columbia train accident
Columbia police search for missing woman with health conditions
FOUND: Columbia police search for missing woman with health conditions
In lieu of a photo of the person of interest, this is a photo of the suspected vehicle used in...
Neeses man sought as person of interest in drive-by that killed 6-year-old
Whitley Smith (right) and Mamie Smith (left) were arrested after investigators said they...
Mother and daughter arrested, charged in assaulting students inside middle school

Latest News

Richland County Deputies got reports of a shooting at the 300 block of Saddletrail Road around...
RCSD investigating fatal shooting of teenager at Saddletrail Road
In lieu of a photo of the person of interest, this is a photo of the suspected vehicle used in...
Neeses man sought as person of interest in drive-by that killed 6-year-old
Authorities arrested Chadwick Gordon Clifton (left) and David Charles Johnston (right).
Authorities arrest two Lowcountry men in connection to storming of U.S. Capitol
Pair of charges dropped for convicted former Horry County deputy, sentence remains the same
Four members of a SC family are facing charges related to the Capitol breach on Jan. 6 said the...
South Carolina family charged in Capitol breach, at the door when shots fired