Police: Officers attacked after call for naked man in Florence hotel lobby

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Two officers reported minor injuries after an altercation with a naked man inside a Pee Dee hotel.

The Florence Police Department said the incident happened at around 6:10 p.m. Friday at the Hyatt Place on East Evans Street.

Officers learned the nude man allegedly assaulted another person in the lobby and returned to his room.

When police went to the suspect’s room, they were reportedly attacked when he opened the door.

The suspect was taken into custody after a struggle and was taken to the hospital.

No further details were immediately available.

