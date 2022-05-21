SkyView
Orangeburg fatal collision leaves one dead and one injured

Investigators said a crash on Highway 6, near Red Bank Road left one person dead and another...
Investigators said a crash on Highway 6, near Red Bank Road left one person dead and another injured.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said a crash on Highway 6, near Red Bank Road left one person dead and another injured.

Around 7:15 a.m. on May 21, the driver of the 2007 Honda was turning left and was struck from behind.

The driver of the 2003 Honda was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

The driver of the 2007 Honda was announced dead on the scene.

According to Master Trooper David Jones, this accident is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

