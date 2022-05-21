SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

1 killed, 8 wounded in shooting at Southern California party

A large police presence was scene near an establishment in San Bernardino, California, on...
A large police presence was scene near an establishment in San Bernardino, California, on Saturday.(KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say one person was killed and eight people were wounded following a shooting at a large party in Southern California.

San Bernardino police said Saturday that officers dispatched late Friday found the one person who was killed outside the party that was at a business in a strip mall in the city, east of Los Angeles.

Eight others were wounded and taken to area hospitals. Police say the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police say no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four members of a SC family are facing charges related to the Capitol breach on Jan. 6 said the...
South Carolina family charged in Capitol breach, at the door when shots fired
A deadly crash involving a train and car left one person dead in Columbia Thursday.
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Columbia train accident
Columbia police search for missing woman with health conditions
FOUND: Columbia police search for missing woman with health conditions
Whitley Smith (right) and Mamie Smith (left) were arrested after investigators said they...
Mother and daughter arrested, charged in assaulting students inside middle school
In lieu of a photo of the person of interest, this is a photo of the suspected vehicle used in...
Neeses man sought as person of interest in drive-by that killed 6-year-old

Latest News

Flowers adorn an area near the finish line ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico...
Temperature soars above 90 degrees at the 147th Preakness
Sneak Peek 3D pregnancy center in Ohio is giving away extra baby formula to those who need it.
‘This is truly a blessing’: Pregnancy center giving away extra baby formula
U.S. President Joe Biden, right, speaks during a news conference with South Korean President...
US, S. Korea open to expanded military drills to deter North
Biden said during the press conference that it is "critically important" that the US, S. Korea...
Biden hosts press conference with S. Korean president