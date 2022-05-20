W.G. Sanders presents The Wiz of Oz

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For months, students at W.G. Sanders Middle School have been practicing for the production of a rendition of The Wizard of Oz.

The play is titled “The Wiz of Oz,” and kicks off at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25th with a second showing on Thursday, May 26th also at 6 p.m. at the Freddie Grace Theatre on the campus of W.G. Sanders Middle School.

Tickets are $7 for general admission and $5 for children under the age of 10. Tickets can be purchased out the door.

Ticket proceeds will go back to the fine arts department to purchase supplies for the art department.

