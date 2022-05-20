Soda City Spotlight Features Sesquicentennial Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Spotlight is our way to highlight all the amazing places to see and experience right here in our own backyard.

Every week we feature places to check out around the Midlands and this week we are highlighting Sesquicentennial State Park- also known by “Sesqui”.

Park Manager, John Wells tells us all of the great features of the park and why you should stop by.

For more information, click here.

Sesqui | South Carolina Parks Official Site

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.