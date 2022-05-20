SkyView
Soda City Spotlight Features Sesquicentennial Park

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Spotlight is our way to highlight all the amazing places to see and experience right here in our own backyard.

Every week we feature places to check out around the Midlands and this week we are highlighting Sesquicentennial State Park- also known by “Sesqui”.

Park Manager, John Wells tells us all of the great features of the park and why you should stop by.

For more information, click here.

Sesqui | South Carolina Parks Official Site

