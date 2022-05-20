RECAP: 3rd Hour of Today in Hilton Head

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, the 3rd Hour of the Today Show was held in Hilton Head. Here are some of the highlights of the WIS crew’s trip to see some old, and new friends.

WIS wants to wish Craig Melvin a happy birthday!

Judi Gatson shot these beautiful Facebook Lives while on the beach where the show was filming:

Check out these pictures of the crew with Craig Melvin and Al Roker.

The team got to eat at two local restaurants that were featured on Today. One was Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks, where they ate fish, shrimp, crabs and other seafood. The owners of the restaurant showed Adam Clark an easier way to peel his shrimp!

The crew also ate at One Hot mama where Chef Orchid treated them to smoked meats and delicious sides. She has two locations, one in Hilton Head and one in Bluffton.

Adam got to shoot a video with Al Roker.

The crew had so much fun with Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones!

