Ready to Rock with the Columbia Children’s Theatre’s “School of Rock” the Musical

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia’s Children’s Theatre is always putting on a great show, that’s no different this weekend as the Theatre teams up with Freeway Music to put on “School of Rock “the musical.

The production is based on the 2003 film starring comedian and actor Jack Black.

We checked in with lead actor, Kaden Todd who portrays Jack Black’s character, Dewey Finn and Musical Director and Production Director, Paul Lindley.

https://www.columbiachildrenstheatre.com/schoolofrock

