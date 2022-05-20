SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Predatory phone scam threatens victims

Predatory phone scam threatens victims
Predatory phone scam threatens victims
By Brookley Cromer
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville woman says scammers keep calling, but the unwanted calls are more than a nuisance.

The Better Business Bureau said it’s an attempt to steal her money.

“It started with a voicemail. It indicated someone that we had never heard of had a report filed against them and numerous complaints,” Kathryn Brown said.

Despite having spam calls blocked, Brown recently received several aggressive messages.

The caller said they would take legal action if she did not respond.

The voicemail said, “Multiple complaints have been filed and there is currently an investigation being conducted. We have made several attempts to contact, but have been unsuccessful. It is imperative that he contact the legal department immediately to get a statement on record for this pending matter. If there is no contact, we will deem the address and employment information as being correct and we will be dispatched out to all locations on file.”

“Within an hour or so, they texted again, referencing the same complaint number and the same phone number to call and I actually had it happen the next day as well,” Brown said.

“We call it a scare tactic,” Vee Daniel, President of Better Business Bureau said.

Brown did not respond, but wants to warn others.

The FCC calls this a voicemail call-back scam. The messages sound urgent and pressure the victim into returning their calls.

“That may be part of the lure that may trigger someone to call,” Brown said.

The BBB said the scammer’s first goal is to engage you, then they get to work stealing personal information.

“They want to get money and say if you pay this now you won’t have anything to worry about, but if you don’t pay you’re going to be arrested and a lot of it is seniors which is really sad,” Daniel said, “There’s somebody telling them they’re going to arrest them so they pay.”

According to the FCC, you should not answer calls or respond to texts from unknown numbers. If you do answer a call and suspect it was spoofed, hang up immediately. Never reveal personal or financial information.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four members of a SC family are facing charges related to the Capitol breach on Jan. 6 said the...
South Carolina family charged in Capitol breach, at the door when shots fired
A deadly crash involving a train and car left one person dead in Columbia Thursday.
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Columbia train accident
Columbia police search for missing woman with health conditions
FOUND: Columbia police search for missing woman with health conditions
In lieu of a photo of the person of interest, this is a photo of the suspected vehicle used in...
Neeses man sought as person of interest in drive-by that killed 6-year-old
Whitley Smith (right) and Mamie Smith (left) were arrested after investigators said they...
Mother and daughter arrested, charged in assaulting students inside middle school

Latest News

Richland County Deputies got reports of a shooting at the 300 block of Saddletrail Road around...
RCSD investigating fatal shooting of teenager on Saddletrail Road
Investigators said a crash on Highway 6, near Red Bank Road left one person dead and another...
Orangeburg fatal collision leaves one dead and one injured
WIS visited Hudson's Seafood House on the Docks as part of the trip to Hilton Head!
WIS goes inside Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks
One Hot Mama's is a Lowcountry favorite, known for their smoked meats.
WIS digs in to One Hot Mama’s in Hilton Head
This Hilton Head property is among the top ten vacation rentals for the year.
South Carolina property among the top ten VRBO vacation rentals