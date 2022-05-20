Neeses man sought as person of interest in drive-by that killed 6-year-old

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A Neeses man is being sought as a person of interest in a drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that investigators are looking for Joshua Devon Pettus, 29, in connection with the drive-by shooting that killed Winston Hunter, of Woodford.

Officials have not released a photo of the Pettus but are working to get one.

“During this intensive and round-the-clock investigation, we have developed a name,” Ravenell said. “If you have any information on his whereabouts, I strongly urge you to call us.”

A photo of the suspected car used in the shooting was released as well.

If you have any information, contact the OCSO at 803-531-4647 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.