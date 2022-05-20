Local business owner creates signature cologne line

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Many great businesses have come on to Soda City Live that will be vending for the upcoming 2022 Columbia Black Expo.

We got an opportunity to catch up with one vendor, who created his own cologne line.

Chacey Samuel is the developer of “Opulence by c. Samuel” and he talks about the inspiration behind the fragrance.

For more information click here

Opulence By C.Samuel (thisisopulence.com)

