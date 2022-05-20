SkyView
Krispy Kreme celebrating 2022 graduates with free dozen doughnuts

Krispy Kreme Graduate Dozen
Krispy Kreme Graduate Dozen(Krispy Kreme)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Krispy Kreme is celebrating this year’s high school and college seniors with a free dozen doughnuts May 25.

The company said on Wednesday, May 25, any senior who wears Class of 2022 gear can get a “Senior Day Dozen” free at any participating shops while supplies last. This includes Class of 2022 shirts and jackets to your graduation cap and gown.

“With the return of graduation ceremonies and a sense of ‘normal,’ it would be easy to forget how much of these seniors’ high school or college years were turned upside down by COVID‑19. We didn’t forget, so we’re celebrating their perseverance and accomplishments! We hope seniors stop by their local Krispy Kreme shop May 25, dressed in their cap and gown or other Class of ’22 swag, and enjoy a free Senior Day Dozen.”

Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme’s free Senior Day Dozen features eight Original Glazed doughnuts and four custom 2022 doughnuts.

The company mentioned friends and family can also purchase a limited-edition specialty Graduate Dozen for celebrations on May 23-24 and May 26-29.

Find participating shops here.

