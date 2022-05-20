Kershaw County School District names new superintendent

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County School District has announced the appointment of a new superintendent.

J. Harrison Goodwin, Ed. D, was unanimously voted by the Board of Trustees to become the next superintendent during a special called board meeting Friday.

Goodwin will replace Dr. Shane Robbins who was hired to be the next superintendent of Dorchester County School District Two.

Goodwin was the superintendent of Chesterfield County Schools for 10 years, according to KCSD officials. He was also a teacher at Camden High School from 1987 to 1992.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Goodwin home to Kershaw County. With 30-plus years of success as a teacher, technology specialist, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent – all in South Carolina – we are confident that he is the best choice to lead Kershaw County Schools,” says KCSD Board Chair James Smith. “His focus on student achievement and academic success for all students aligns with our district’s top priority.”

Goodwin will begin at KCSD on July 1.

You can read more on Goodwin’s background here.

