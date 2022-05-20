Furry Friend Friday - Sylvester

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sylvester is a 2-month-old tuxedo kitten up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. He and his siblings were born to a very young feral mother who didn’t know how to properly care for her kittens. They were extremely emaciated and very sick. Our wonderful, knowledgeable nursery staff was able to bottle feed them and nurse them back to the happy and healthy kittens they are today. They have all been adopted except for Sylvester.

Sylvester “mustache” you a question... “Will you be my forever family?” He is so dashingly handsome and dressed to impress in his tuxedo and white mustache. Sylvester is super affectionate and cuddly. He loves to snuggle right up under your chin or sit on your shoulder and fall asleep. He will always let you know when he is happy with his loud purrs. Sylvester is so talkative and just full of personality! He is a lot of fun and his quirky antics will keep you laughing by just watching him entertain himself. Sylvester is very playful and loves to chase a laser! He even gets along beautifully with other cats/kittens and even dogs!

Today and tomorrow, Sylvester will have a reduced adoption fee! Pawmetto Lifeline is holding a “Kitten Palooza” through tomorrow, Saturday, May 21st. All of our on-site kittens have an adoption fee of just $75 or adopt 2 kittens for $125! One of the best things you can do to keep your kitten entertained and occupied is to adopt them in pairs! In the long run, they are better socialized pets! Adoption fees include their spay/neuter, microchip with free registration, up-to-date vaccines and all have been started on heartworm and flea/tick prevention. Our facility is at max capacity for felines. We need to find some great homes for these kittens so we can make room to save even more lives! We are open for adoptions from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. today and tomorrow. Get a head start on the adoption process by filling out an adoption application online at pawmettolifeline.org!

