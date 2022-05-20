Funeral service announced for 6-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Celebration of Life for the 6-year-old killed in a drive-by shooting Friday, May 13 has been scheduled for this weekend.

Winston Hunter was identified by the Orangeburg County Coroner as the victim of the incident.

Hunter’s public viewing will be Friday, May 20, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home, located at 902 Webster Street in North.

His “Celebration of Life” will be held Saturday, May 21 at 1 p.m. in Swansea at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.

The 6-year-old was a student of Dover Elementary School in Orangeburg.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our dear student, Winston Hunter,” the Dover Elementary Eaglets Facebook page said.

The school then asked the community to keep the Hunter family, his teachers, and friends in their thoughts and prayers during this time.

Donations can be made the Hunter family via Cashapp.

Details for Celebration of Life, Public Viewing (Hunter family)

