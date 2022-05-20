SkyView
Columbia police search for missing woman with health conditions

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a young woman that has not been seen since May 13.

Key’Asia Walker, 24, has health conditions and it’s believed she does not have her medicine, according to her officials.

Walker was last seen at a Sphinx gas station in the 7000 block of Garners Ferry Road at around 3:30 p.m. on May 13. She was in a black Toyota Rav-4 with a handicap sticker on the rearview mirror.

Walker is described as a black woman with brown eyes and brown hair. She’s 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds. She has a tattoo with the word ‘Uno’ on her chest and a double heart friendship tattoo on her left wrist.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

