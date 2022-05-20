SkyView
Bounc’ n around at work, with local bounce house company

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Aside from birthday parties and events, local bounce house company “Bounc’N Around” offers the average 9 to 5 worker an opportunity to break loose in one of their many bounce houses and mobile gaming unit.

Owner, Ivan Carter joins the Soda City Crew to give them a refreshing break in their day.

For more info click here.

https://www.bouncnaround.com/about

