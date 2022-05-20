Black Expo Presents: Christian J. Simon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Black Expo will be returning for its 25th year and will be happening Saturday, May 21st at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

The Expo features celebrities every year and this year one of those actors, Christian J. Simon, the voice behind the iconic “Darwin” on Cartoon Network’s “Amazing World of Gumball”, sat down with Billie Jean Shaw to talk about his acting and voice acting career.

Simon will join other celebrities like Anthony Anderson from “Blackish”, Issac Ryan Brown, Davis Mason, and gospel artist, Kierra Sheard.

For more information on the 2022 Columbia Black Expo, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.