Batesburg-Leesville names new police chief

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Darren Amick has been named the new Chief of Police for Batesburg-Leesville.

Amick will be taking the place of Chief Wallace Oswald, who will retire in July after 42 years of service.

“I can’t begin to describe how difficult it has been to go through this process and to find the person you feel is right to follow in the footsteps of a highly regarded 42-year Police Chief,” said Ted Luckadoo, Town Manager. “I know he will come in and lead the department, pick up on where Chief Oswald is leaving off, and move us into the future. Change is always difficult, but I know his experience will be very beneficial during this time of change.”

Amick has a law enforcement career that spans more than 36 years, according to officials.

To read more about Amick, click here.

