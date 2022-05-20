Authorities arrest two Lowcountry men in connection to storming of U.S. Capitol

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia say two men were arrested in the Charleston area on Friday for their part of the storming of the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot.

Authorities arrested Chadwick Gordon Clifton and David Charles Johnston who face charges which include disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

FBI special agents say the arrests were made following information, pictures, and videos provided by witnesses that showed Clifton and Johnston outside and inside the Capitol building.

In addition, agents reported that surveillance cameras within the building also showed the two men inside the building.

Witness reports and social media pictures and videos

The investigation began when an FBI special agent made contact with a tipster who had reported to the agency that Clifton entered the White House, bragged about what he did and showed all of his co-workers videos and pictures.

According to authorities, Clifton worked at Maintain Inc., a property maintenance company in Mount Pleasant, and told co-workers that he went inside the Capitol building and sent a picture showing himself inside the building.

The tipster also provided two pictures of Clifton inside the U.S. Capitol building. Another tipster reported that Clifton posted now-deleted videos on Facebook and TikTok showing himself at the building.

The tipster also provided two pictures of Clifton inside the U.S. Capitol building. (U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia)

Witnesses told investigators that Clifton traveled to Washington, D.C. with his neighbor “David.” A witness provided several videos which they said showed Clifton and Johnston both outside and inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

According to authorities, a video showed Clifton identifying a man walking alongside him as “Dave” which a witness identified as Clifton’s neighbor, Dave Johnston. According to the FBI, in the video Clifton made remarks such as, ”Look at where we are, look at where we going” and “Exciting times are coming.”

According to authorities, a video showed Clifton identifying a man walking alongside him as “Dave” which a witness identified as Clifton’s neighbor, Dave Johnston. (U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia)

The FBI said TikTok video clearly showed Clifton walking inside the U.S. Capitol with one caption stating, ”Picking up trash inside the Capitol after two trash cans were tipped over” and another saying, ”And yes, this was moments after the storming of the Capitol.”

The FBI said TikTok video clearly showed Clifton walking inside the U.S. Capitol with one of the captions stating, ”And yes, this was moments after the storming of the Capitol.” (U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia)

Authorities say another video from Clifton’s TikTok account showed a police officer holding a baton with the caption stating, “Storming the capital building everybody’s going to come way more in DC today first hand I was there.”

Authorities say a video from Clifton’s TikTok account showed a police officer holding a baton with the caption stating, ”Storming the capital building everybody’s going to come way more in DC today first hand I was there.” (U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia)

Additionally, the FBI said security video showed Clifton and Johnston entering the inside of the U.S. Capitol building, and reported that cellular information that investigators obtained showed both men were inside the building.

The FBI said security video showed Clifton entering the inside of the U.S. Capitol building. (U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia)

Additionally, the FBI said security video showed Johnston entering the inside of the U.S. Capitol building, (U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.