COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The United State Geological Survey has reported another earthquake near Elgin.

USGS reports a 1.2 magnitude #earthquake occurred about 3.75 miles ESE of Elgin, South Carolina, at 8 p.m. today (5-19-22). More info: https://t.co/hJ9ZSXBuD2 #sctweets pic.twitter.com/88Baaqn1zr — SCEMD (@SCEMD) May 20, 2022

According to SCEMD, a 1.2 magnitude earthquake occurred about 3.75 miles ESE of Elgin around 8 p.m.

