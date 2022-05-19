SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

WATCH: Police close highway so bear can safely cross

Police in Utah closed a highway to allow a bear to safely cross. (EPHRAIM CITY POLICE)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EPHRAIM, Utah (CNN) - Authorities in Utah stopped traffic Wednesday to allow a bear to safely cross a highway.

Police said they initially received a report of a bear in a cemetery.

Those who spotted it became worried as it headed toward the highway.

After the bear crossed, a wildlife resources officer followed it into the mountains to make sure it was safe.

The sighting came just one day after another black bear made its way onto a middle school campus in the area.

Wildlife officials are now reminding residents that the chance of a bear encounter increases as the drought continues in the state.

The lack of normal food supply leaves bears forced to seek alternate sources, which can lead them into more heavily populated areas.

This year, they’re expecting a possible increase in incidents of bears getting into people’s trash looking for food.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“These weren’t isolated shopliftings, it was an organized ring that hit stores throughout the...
Five women arrested in retail theft ring, over $8,000 worth of inventory recovered
Los Primos Mexican Restaurant on West Parker Road was trafficking drugs for cartels, according...
Greenville restaurant used food trucks to traffic drugs for cartels, AG says
CPD responds to reports of armed robbery at the intersection of Barnwell and Richland Street
CPD responds to reports of an armed robbery
Greenville City assault suspects
Four charged following attacks in downtown Greenville garage, police say
Two dogs stolen from home in Lexington
Two dogs stolen from home in Lexington

Latest News

President Joe Biden called out white supremacy in remarks Tuesday in Buffalo after a mass...
Biden to meet with Finland, Sweden leaders amid NATO bid
Police in Utah closed a highway to allow a bear to safely cross. (EPHRAIM CITY POLICE)
WATCH: Police close highway so bear can safely cross
Generic car crash
Deadly train accident under investigation in Columbia
Wildfires are burning across the country.
Wildfires burning across country