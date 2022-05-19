SkyView
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An upcoming event offers two for the price of one.

A 3-on-3 basketball and Community Block party will be happening Saturday, May 21st at North Springs Park on Clemson Road in Columbia.

The block party will go on from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The day promises fun for the entire family.

There will be a bounce house, DJ, dunking booth, face painting and more.

The tournament will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the winning team will win $500 dollars.

Wristbands for the event will be $5 to watch the games and costs for players to play is $100 per team (3 to 4 players).

Tickets and tournament sign-up will only be available at the event:

  • Tournament 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Block Party 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • $5 entry and $100 for 3-4 players
Soda City Live: May Madness Block Party and 3-on-3 Basketball tournament
Soda City Live: May Madness Block Party and 3-on-3 Basketball tournament(Soda City Live)

