Soda City Live: Local business owner creates journal that can be kept or burned

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month and some experts say journaling is a great way to practice mindfulness and deal with issues like depression and anxiety.

Some people hold on to their journals, but one business owner created a journal that you can actually burn.

Myazia Johnson is a clothing designer, promoter, hairstylist and more and now she is the author and creator of “It’s okay to not be okay”.

Johnson will host a book signing event to launch the journal.

The event is free and will be hosted at a venue that she manages, “Luxe Events’. Which is located at 7201 Parklane Rd. in Columbia.

From 1pm to 3pm Sunday, May 22nd attendees will be able to enjoy mimosas, food, and hear from local panelists composed of both men and women.

For more info, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.