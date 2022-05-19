Soda City Live: Black Expo Presents-Columbia K9 Elite

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Columbia K9 Elite offers training and obedience training along with other options to dog owners and it’s both minority and woman owned.

Gabby Hollis is the owner of K9 Elite and she’s only 16-years old. She started the business when she was 14 years old.

