SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Several babies in the Lowcountry hospitalized due to issues related to baby formula shortage

Several babies in the Lowcountry are in the hospital because of issues related to the shortage...
Several babies in the Lowcountry are in the hospital because of issues related to the shortage of baby formula.(Storyblocks)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several babies in the Lowcountry are in the hospital because of issues related to the shortage of baby formula.

One of the babies had to be sent to the hospital because it was given homemade formula. That is why parents should not water down formula, or make their own.

Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina said there are four babies at Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital being treated currently.

According to officials, the other three babies had to go to the hospital because because they have intolerances or allergies because their parents haven’t been able to find formulas that worked for them.

“The majority of what we’ve seen is when patients are on specialized formulas for feeding intolerance or milk protein allergies or something specific related to their disease state, and they try an alternative and it doesn’t go well,” said Pediatric Clinical Dietitian Kristi Fogg at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

Fogg says those babies will be throwing up, or are not growing, because they are not tolerating the alternative formula.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“These weren’t isolated shopliftings, it was an organized ring that hit stores throughout the...
Five women arrested in retail theft ring, over $8,000 worth of inventory recovered
Los Primos Mexican Restaurant on West Parker Road was trafficking drugs for cartels, according...
Greenville restaurant used food trucks to traffic drugs for cartels, AG says
Whitley Smith (right) and Mamie Smith (left) were arrested after investigators said they...
Mother and daughter arrested, charged in assaulting students inside middle school
Generic car crash
Columbia police: Man disregarded warning lights, gate in fatal train vs. car crash
CPD responds to reports of armed robbery at the intersection of Barnwell and Richland Street
CPD responds to reports of an armed robbery