SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

‘Seinfeld,’ Bean Box debut coffee collection based on sitcom’s characters

"Seinfeld" fans can now drink coffees based on characters from the popular '90s sitcom. (Source: Bean Box)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Attention “Seinfeld” fans: You can now match your favorite coffee flavor with your favorite character from the TV show.

Coffee roaster Bean Box has partnered with the popular ‘90s show to create four curated, artisan blends that embody the show’s characters.

There’s a medium roast called Elaine’s Little Kicks, a dark roast called George’s Serenity Now, and an Ethiopian blend called Kramer’s Giddy Up.

And, of course, there’s the show’s namesake coffee, a Brazilian blend called Jerry’s Diner Blend.

The “Seinfeld” coffee collection is available for a limited time on Bean Box’s website in varying sizes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Los Primos Mexican Restaurant on West Parker Road was trafficking drugs for cartels, according...
Greenville restaurant used food trucks to traffic drugs for cartels, AG says
Raymond Moody
Sheriff’s office: Brittanee Drexel murder suspect confessed following arrest, provided info on location of remains
Gregg Adam Martin was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Richland County photographer facing additional voyeurism charges
File photo of police lights
Richland Co. Deputies: 4 teens arrested in April robbery that left teen dead
CPD responds to reports of armed robbery at the intersection of Barnwell and Richland Street
CPD responding to reports of an armed robbery

Latest News

The white gunman accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket allowed...
Buffalo shooter let some people see plans just before attack
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
US case of monkeypox reported in Massachusetts man
Soccer player Megan Rapinoe waves to the crowd during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball...
US Soccer equalizes pay in milestone with women, men
“These weren’t isolated shopliftings, it was an organized ring that hit stores throughout the...
Five women arrested in retail theft ring, over $8,000 worth of inventory recovered