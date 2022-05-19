SkyView
SCDOT dedicates intersection in memory of Officer Barr

The Cayce PD Corporal Roy 'Drew' Barr Memorial Intersection.
The Cayce PD Corporal Roy 'Drew' Barr Memorial Intersection.(WIS News 10, Judi Gatson)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation approved a resolution to dedicate an intersection to Officer Drew Barr’s memory.

Barr’s watch ended Sunday, April 24, 2022 when he was shot and killed in the line of duty. He had spent time as a firefighter, EMT and police officer and was known in the Midlands community for his dedication to service.

Thursday’s dedication renamed the intersection on 12th & Taylor Streets to the ‘Cayce PD Corporal Roy ‘Drew’ Barr Memorial Intersection.’

Officer Chris Cowan said of the dedication, “Lexington County Legislative Delegation bound together with the Commissioner from the DOT, they united around our interest in naming the intersection after Drew; to memorialize him, to make sure that Drew is not forgotten for the services that he provided to our community. He paid the ultimate sacrifice for our community, he was murdered, and we want to make sure that he is remembered.”

“I think this helps with the healing process, but I think more importantly it lets them understand that Cayce, the State of South Carolina, the country is not going to forget their son’s sacrifice and their service.”

