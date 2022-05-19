Richland County Planning Commission previews draft rezoning map

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During a work session of the Richland County Planning Commission Wednesday night a preview of the draft map titled Remapping Restart 0.1 for rezoning was shown.

The map as discussed in the session is a direct translation of what was approved in 2021 if it was adopted. Brian Crooks the Planning Services Manager for the county explained that this version of the map has multiple areas earmarked for change as the plan moves forward.

The council discussed the impact of manufactured homes and their place in the rezoning code.

Multiple rural areas are highlighted as ‘to be determined’ as to how they will be impacted in the rezoning process. No actions were taken on on the map during Wednesday’s meeting.

Crooks said during the meeting he plans to have the map posted publicly on the planning department webpage.

An opportunity for public input on the map will be available at the next meeting on June 6, 2022.

