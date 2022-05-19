SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Opening your heart and home to a foster child

Opening your heart and home to a foster child
Opening your heart and home to a foster child(WIS)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This month of May is a key time for the children in our state in the foster care program. It’s Foster Care Awareness Month in South Carolina. The theme this year is Relative and Kin Connections: Keeping Families Strong.

Foster parents, relatives, and kinship caregivers are working together with families to achieve reunification for children and youth in foster care. Foster parents play an important role in strengthening families.

When children cannot remain safely in their own homes, where can they go? Amber Peeples is a foster parent liaison with the South Carolina Department of Social Services. And Kaley Lindquist is a foster parent herself and is with the group, Fostering Great Ideas. They joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on WIS TV Midday to talk about the need for more people to open their hearts and homes to children.

As of May 1, the SCDSS Foster Care Dashboard shows more than 4,000 children are currently in foster care in South Carolina.

”The success of Foster Care Awareness Month depends on efforts by all of us in the child-serving system to engage the community and raise awareness about the need to invest in the lives of children and youth, especially teenagers and sibling groups,” said Michael Leach, DSS State Director. “The most successful foster parents are those who embrace their role and answer the call to serve as temporary caregivers, supporting both the children and the parents, towards reunification.”

South Carolina needs additional family-like homes so children and youth can remain in their counties of origin, sibling groups can stay together, and teens can be cared for in the home of a loving family. SCDSS is continuing the licensing process for families who have expressed an interest in fostering. The process to become a licensed foster parent in South Carolina requires criminal and central registry background checks, home inspections, and trainings along with monthly follow-ups from the agency.

For additional information, please visit www.dss.sc.gov, www.scfamilies.org, or call 1-888-828-3555.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

“These weren’t isolated shopliftings, it was an organized ring that hit stores throughout the...
Five women arrested in retail theft ring, over $8,000 worth of inventory recovered
Los Primos Mexican Restaurant on West Parker Road was trafficking drugs for cartels, according...
Greenville restaurant used food trucks to traffic drugs for cartels, AG says
CPD responds to reports of armed robbery at the intersection of Barnwell and Richland Street
CPD responds to reports of an armed robbery
Greenville City assault suspects
Four charged following attacks in downtown Greenville garage, police say
Two dogs stolen from home in Lexington
Two dogs stolen from home in Lexington

Latest News

Soda City Live: May Madness Block Party and 3-on-3 Basketball tournament
Soda City Live: May Madness Block Party and 3-on-3 Basketball tournament
Soda City Live: It's Okay To Not Be Okay
Soda City Live: It's Okay To Not Be Okay
Soda City Live: Black Expo Presents-Columbia K9 Elite
Soda City Live: Black Expo Presents-Columbia K9 Elite
WIS Awareness
Awareness: Local couple earns doctorate degrees together, Black Expo returns for the 25th year