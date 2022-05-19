No injuries in early-morning restaurant fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire early Thursday morning on Sparkleberry Lane.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. at San Jose on Sparkleberry, according to fire officials.

The fire appeared to have started in the kitchen area.

No injuries were reported. Crews were able to get the fire under control, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office.

