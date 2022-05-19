Local Nonprofit looking to get 500 suits donated for Dress for Success event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ndugu Kwa Ndugu (n-doo-goo- qua- n-doo-goo) means brother to brother in Swahili, its also an organization right here in the Midlands.

The organization is aiming to collect 500 suits to give away to young men who need them.

Ndugu Kwa Ndugu, gives young men ages 13 to 25 an opportunity to expand their minds by tapping into local and global resources to offer educations skills, job training, and computer literacy.

For more information visit https://www.ndugukwandugu.org/?fbclid=IwAR02DaFN52yyxnOlzLR5FQREQnuedCNZ8KBoZz5KlVh-UqjmOJd8_egF_Jc

Youan also donate directly, to P.O. Box 90858 Columbia, SC 29290

