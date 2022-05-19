Irmo police seek person of interest in suspicious fire

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department is seeking a person of interest in a suspicious fire that damaged an unoccupied property on Bluebird Trail May 14.

No one was injured in the fire and local firefighters were able to control the blaze before it damaged surrounding properties.

The person of interest was seen in the area on surveillance video around the time of the incident, according to police.

Investigators would like to speak with the individual. If you have any information, call the Irmo Police Department at 803-781-8088 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

The Irmo Fire District is assisting in the investigation.

