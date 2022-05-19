SkyView
How a run or walk with the Taylor Watford Foundation will save lives

How a run or walk with the Taylor Watford Foundation will save lives
How a run or walk with the Taylor Watford Foundation will save lives(Watford Family)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a non-profit organization based in the city of Cayce that raises awareness about substance abuse and mental health. It also funds treatment for individuals and supports local recovery initiatives. It’s the Taylor Watford Foundation.

Jade Watford and her family started the nonprofit after she lost her brother, Taylor, to an accidental overdose in 2018. Gay Petrey James is a board member of the Taylor Watford Foundation. They joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on WIS Midday to share details of their first 5K run and walk to raise money for their cause.After Taylor’s death, the Watford family’s former home became an Oxford House. Oxford homes are used to give those in recovery a chance to live in a drug-free environment where they are held accountable.

Learn more about the Taylor Watford Foundation at https://www.taylorwatfordfoundation.org/.

The Taylor Watford Foundation’s 5K Run/Walk for Hope is this Saturday, May 21. Registration is at 7:15 a.m. The race starts at 8 a.m. It’s $35 for ages 11 and older; $20 for ages 10 and under. The race starts on 7th Street behind Brookland-Cayce High School. Sign up at https://www.strictlyrunning.com/gpuilreg-8l.asp.

