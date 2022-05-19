SkyView
FIRST ALERT- Record heat possible Friday, with cooler, wetter conditions moving in over the weekend

By Von Gaskin
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • An isolated storm may develop late Thursday night into Friday , there is a “Marginal Risk” for the Midlands
  • Daytime highs could break a record tomorrow. The record is 98° (1996) and the Forecast High is also 98°
  • Unsettled weather will arrive over the weekend and continue into next week
  • Daytime highs temperatures will come down to the 80s for most of the week
First Alert Summary

We are tracking summer-like temperatures for another day!

There is a chance that we may break a record in the temperature department Friday as we feel the hottest temperatures of the season. Those temperatures are just a few degrees away from triple digits.

High pressure has shifted to the east and opened the door to extreme heat and humidity very early in the season. We are currently tracking temperatures 10-15 degrees above average.

Storm chances go up over the weekend as the return-flow brings in afternoon showers and storms Saturday and a front moves in Sunday to bring a few more storms to the area.

Forecast Update

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Will be muggy again

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s

Tuesday: Not as hot with highs around 80 and 40% chance for scattered showers

Wednesday: Clouds around with a 30% chance for showers with highs in the mid 80s

