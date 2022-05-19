Firefighter assessed for heat exhaustion after Columbia house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A home on Greene Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Park, caught fire Thursday afternoon.

2nd Shift crews have responded to another house fire this afternoon. A home on the 2400 block of Greene Street caught fire sometime around 4:30 Thursday afternoon.



No civilian injuries reported. One firefighter on scene was assessed for heat exhaustion. pic.twitter.com/kSWIEW3rV5 — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) May 19, 2022

According to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, second shift crews responded around 4:30 p.m.

No civilian injuries were reported by CRFD, but one firefighter was assessed for heat exhaustion, according to officials.

