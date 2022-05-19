Firefighter assessed for heat exhaustion after Columbia house fire
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A home on Greene Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Park, caught fire Thursday afternoon.
According to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, second shift crews responded around 4:30 p.m.
No civilian injuries were reported by CRFD, but one firefighter was assessed for heat exhaustion, according to officials.
