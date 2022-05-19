Deadly train accident under investigation in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A deadly accident involving a train and a car Thursday morning is under investigation.

The Columbia Police Department said the accident happened at the intersection of Cushman Dr. and Ames Rd. Investigators said there was a single occupant in the car and that the area will be temporarily closed.

#ColumbiaPDSC officers are at the scene of a fatal car vs. train incident at the intersection of Cushman Dr. & Ames Rd. Single occupant. Area will be temporary closed. The Traffic Safety Unit is investigating. pic.twitter.com/6d0CZXioMd — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 19, 2022

