Deadly train accident under investigation in Columbia

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A deadly accident involving a train and a car Thursday morning is under investigation.

The Columbia Police Department said the accident happened at the intersection of Cushman Dr. and Ames Rd. Investigators said there was a single occupant in the car and that the area will be temporarily closed.

