CRFD on scene of house fire, heavy black smoke reported

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 500 block of Laurel Hill Lane in Columbia Thursday.

According to CRFD, crews arrived at the scene around 3 p.m. and found a home fully engulfed with flames spreading to a second structure on the property. Officials say first responders encountered heavy back smoke.

RIGHT NOW: Our 2nd Shift crews are still on scene working to control a house fire on Laurel Hill Lane in Columbia.



Firefighters responded to the area just after 3 p.m. Thursday and encountered heavy black smoke. pic.twitter.com/2Fs1DtlfDq — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) May 19, 2022

At this time about 30 firefighters are working to control the fire, and the Columbia Police Department is assisting with traffic control.

Officials urge people in the area to find an alternate route.

There are no reports of any injuries.

#ColumbiaPDSC officers are assisting with @ColaFire w/traffic control at the 500 block of Laurel Hill Rd. due to a house fire. Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/BMPJSBqYRj — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 19, 2022

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is received.

