CRFD on scene of house fire, heavy black smoke reported

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 500 block of Laurel Hill Lane in Columbia Thursday.

According to CRFD, crews arrived at the scene around 3 p.m. and found a home fully engulfed with flames spreading to a second structure on the property. Officials say first responders encountered heavy back smoke.

At this time about 30 firefighters are working to control the fire, and the Columbia Police Department is assisting with traffic control.

Officials urge people in the area to find an alternate route.

There are no reports of any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is received.

