CPD investigating a vehicle inside a storefront

A car crashed into It's Fashion Metro in Columbia Thursday morning.
A car crashed into It's Fashion Metro in Columbia Thursday morning.(Columbia Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said they’re investigating a vehicle into a storefront Thursday morning. Investigators were called to the scene at 6800 Garners Ferry Rd. The driver was reported to have no injuries in the crash.

CPD said the store employees were not at the front of the store when the accident happened. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

