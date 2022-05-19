CPD investigating a vehicle inside a storefront

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said they’re investigating a vehicle into a storefront Thursday morning. Investigators were called to the scene at 6800 Garners Ferry Rd. The driver was reported to have no injuries in the crash.

CPD said the store employees were not at the front of the store when the accident happened. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

#ColumbiaPDSC officers are investigating the cause of this incident a short time ago at 6800 block of Garners Ferry Rd. The driver of the car reportedly did not sustain any injuries. While the store, It's Fashion Metro' was open, employees were not at the front of the store. pic.twitter.com/J7hIKxYpwT — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 19, 2022

