Columbiana Mall adds firearm-detecting K9 to security

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbiana Mall is adding a firearm-detecting K9 to its security measures.

Carlos, of Shallow Creek Kennels, is joining the mall’s security in a bid to stop people from bringing in guns.

This announcement comes after a shooting at the mall in April, that injured 15 people.

Carlos and his handler will patrol the mall. When Carlos detects a gun, mall security will work to remove it from the premises.

“We share the concerns of our community following recent incidents, which lead to the decision to implement this new security measure,” said the mall’s general manager, Taryn Trefethen-Boileau. “Nothing is more important to us than the wellbeing of our shoppers, tenants and employees. Our goal is to create the safest environment possible and we hope that taking this action will help us to move forward together.”

As private property, Columbiana Centre prohibits firearms. Anyone that enters the mall with a firearm, is in violation of its Code of Conduct.

