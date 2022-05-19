SkyView
Black Expo Presents: The Elegant Elephant

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Elegant Elephant is a Jewelry and Clothing boutique that offers elegant African and Caribbean-inspired attire.

Owners Tonya Rutherford and her daughter, Searia Romain run the business together and they also offer custom pieces.

You can check them out at the Black Expo Saturday, May 21st at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention center or  you can visit them online at https://www.facebook.com/ElegantElephantshop

Tickets and information about the 2022 Black Expo Columbia can be found here https://blackexposouth.ticketspice.com/2022-columbia-black-expo

