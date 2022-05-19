SkyView
Beloved custodian retires from Lexington District Two after 31 years

Watch WIS News 10 at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Hannah Cumler
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After just over three decades, a beloved custodian at Lexington School District Two, is finally retiring.

Berry Hawkins worked at Pineview Elementary School for 27 years and spent the last 4 years at Riverbank Elementary School.

While students have come and gone, Hawkins has always remained – serving his schools with pride as a steadfast employee and friend.

“What am I going to miss? [about Berry],” Riverbank Elementary Principal David Sims asks himself, “His conversations. Especially in the afternoon, he always stops by for a few minutes before he leaves.”

As his family explains, Hawkins was born with a chromosomal deficiency that some said would hinder his success. But, fast-forward three decades and nothing slows Hawkins down.

So what does retirement hold for Hawkins?

“Work more,” he says.

Those who know him best aren’t surprised to hear he’s still planning on working.

Hawkins is now looking for a smaller school to work at during the weekdays, and will also continue to work at a nearby grocery store on Sundays.

So when will he rest?

“Saturdays,” Hawkins says. And that doesn’t bother him one bit.

One thing is for sure, no matter where Hawkins goes next, he’s sure to leave his mark on those around him.

As one of his colleagues said, “Berry Hawkins is a treasure. If everyone worked as hard, protected as hard and loved as hard as Berry? The world would be a much better place.’

From your friends at WIS – Congratulations on your retirement, Berry! Thank you for your long and dedicated career at Lexington School District Two!

