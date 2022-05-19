SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave

Ten people were killed at a Buffalo grocery store. (WKBW, CNN, MERCEDES PATTERSON, LENNY LANCE/FACEBOOK, GARNELL WHITFIELD JR./FAMILY PHOTOS, THE BUFFALO NEWS)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A 911 dispatcher is on leave and may lose her job after allegedly hanging up on an supermarket employee hiding during this weekend’s shooting rampage in Buffalo, New York.

A spokesperson for the Erie County executive said “termination will be sought” for the dispatcher at a disciplinary hearing later this month.

An employee at the supermarket where 10 Black people were killed by a white gunman on Saturday told The Buffalo News that she was whispering during the 911 call because she feared the shooter would hear her.

The employee alleges the dispatcher shouted at her, asked why she was whispering — then hung up.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Los Primos Mexican Restaurant on West Parker Road was trafficking drugs for cartels, according...
Greenville restaurant used food trucks to traffic drugs for cartels, AG says
“These weren’t isolated shopliftings, it was an organized ring that hit stores throughout the...
Five women arrested in retail theft ring, over $8,000 worth of inventory recovered
CPD responds to reports of armed robbery at the intersection of Barnwell and Richland Street
CPD responds to reports of an armed robbery
Greenville City assault suspects
Four charged following attacks in downtown Greenville garage, police say
Two dogs stolen from home in Lexington
Two dogs stolen from home in Lexington

Latest News

Police confirmed the death of one person in the shooting at Middle Tennessee State University...
1 dead in shooting at Tenn. university during high school graduation
The House is moving toward swift passage of legislation that would devote more federal...
House passes domestic terrorism bill after Buffalo attack
“These weren’t isolated shopliftings, it was an organized ring that hit stores throughout the...
Five women arrested in retail theft ring, over $8,000 worth of inventory recovered
An employee in Ohio is under investigation for allegedly stealing nearly $400,000 from an...
Nonprofit employee accused of stealing nearly $400K to gamble, report says