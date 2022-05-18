SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Two dogs stolen from home in Lexington

Two dogs stolen from home in Lexington
Two dogs stolen from home in Lexington(Lexington County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding two dogs stolen from a home during a burglary.

The burglary happened on Wallace Way last week, according to deputies.

Both dogs are small and appear to be French Bulldogs. One is black with a white patch on its chest. The other dog is white.

If you have any information, call Detective Barr at 803-785-8230.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Raymond Moody
Sheriff’s office: Brittanee Drexel murder suspect confessed following arrest, provided info on location of remains
Gregg Adam Martin was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Richland County photographer facing additional voyeurism charges
File photo of police lights
Richland Co. Deputies: 4 teens arrested in April robbery that left teen dead
Alisa Wood
Richland Co. deputies searching for missing Columbia woman
SC Gov. Henry McMaster
Gov. McMaster signs transgender sports bill into law

Latest News

A new study by WalletHub examined statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for 2022.
South Carolina ranked 4th in Great Resignation
wis
FIRST ALERT- Getting much hotter around the Midlands for the rest of the week
Los Primos Mexican Restaurant on West Parker Road was trafficking drugs for cartels, according...
Greenville restaurant used food trucks to traffic drugs for cartels, AG says
Greenville City assault suspects
Four charged following attacks in downtown Greenville garage, police say