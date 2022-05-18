Two dogs stolen from home in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding two dogs stolen from a home during a burglary.

The burglary happened on Wallace Way last week, according to deputies.

Both dogs are small and appear to be French Bulldogs. One is black with a white patch on its chest. The other dog is white.

If you have any information, call Detective Barr at 803-785-8230.

