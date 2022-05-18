South Carolina ranked 4th in Great Resignation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is now the fourth highest ranked for people quitting their jobs. A new study by WalletHub examined statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for 2022.

The top 5 states in the study and their rates of quitting for April were:

Alaska 3.90% Florida 4.30% Arizona 4.20% South Carolina 4.00% Georgia 3.70%

WalletHub came to these rankings by considering the rate at which people quit their jobs in both the latest month and the last 12 months. They then used these metrics to rank-order the resignation rates from highest to lowest.

Resignation Rate (Latest Month): Double Weight (~66.67 Points)

Resignation Rate (Last 12 Months): Full Weight (~33.33 Points)

