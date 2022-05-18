SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

South Carolina ranked 4th in Great Resignation

A new study by WalletHub examined statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for 2022.
A new study by WalletHub examined statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for 2022.(WBAY)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is now the fourth highest ranked for people quitting their jobs. A new study by WalletHub examined statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for 2022.

The top 5 states in the study and their rates of quitting for April were:

  1. Alaska 3.90%
  2. Florida 4.30%
  3. Arizona 4.20%
  4. South Carolina 4.00%
  5. Georgia 3.70%

WalletHub came to these rankings by considering the rate at which people quit their jobs in both the latest month and the last 12 months. They then used these metrics to rank-order the resignation rates from highest to lowest.

  • Resignation Rate (Latest Month): Double Weight (~66.67 Points)
  • Resignation Rate (Last 12 Months): Full Weight (~33.33 Points)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Raymond Moody
Sheriff’s office: Brittanee Drexel murder suspect confessed following arrest, provided info on location of remains
Gregg Adam Martin was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Richland County photographer facing additional voyeurism charges
File photo of police lights
Richland Co. Deputies: 4 teens arrested in April robbery that left teen dead
Alisa Wood
Richland Co. deputies searching for missing Columbia woman
SC Gov. Henry McMaster
Gov. McMaster signs transgender sports bill into law

Latest News

Two dogs stolen from home in Lexington
Two dogs stolen from home in Lexington
wis
FIRST ALERT- Getting much hotter around the Midlands for the rest of the week
Los Primos Mexican Restaurant on West Parker Road was trafficking drugs for cartels, according...
Greenville restaurant used food trucks to traffic drugs for cartels, AG says
Greenville City assault suspects
Four charged following attacks in downtown Greenville garage, police say