Riverbanks Zoo seeking approval from county administrators for $80 million project

The Riverbanks Zoo is asking administrators in Richland and Lexington for $80 million for improvements.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Riverbanks Zoo is asking administrators in Richland and Lexington County for $80 million in improvements.

The letter from the Riverbanks Parks Commission was delivered initially on May 3, 2022.

The letter was initially delivered on May 3, 2022 to county administrators.(Richland County Counil)

Tuesday night the zoo’s petition to Richland County was included in the regular session on May, 17, 2022. The project is asking for money for improvements that include:

  • New animal exhibits
  • Saluda River Observation Deck with exhibits at the West Campus
  • Forest pathway access to West Campus
  • Aerial transportation across the Saluda River or upgrades to the existing tram system
  • Expanded carousel plaza and Saluda River observation at the East Campus
  • Upgrades to a tiger exhibit
  • More parking
  • Increased visitor amenities such as more restrooms, seating, restaurants and concession stands

The Richland County Council session agenda said, “County staff is set to meet with our financial consultant, First Tryon, to review the impact of the Zoo’s request.”

