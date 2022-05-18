Richland Two board member issues apology following verbal altercation at meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District Two board member Lashonda McFadden issued an apology for her earlier behavior.

McFadden started off her statement by apologizing to Dr. Theresa Holmes, whom she allegedly threatened at a board meeting.

The argument led Holmes to pressing charges and McFadden being arrested.

“My actions are in no way a reflection of the love, goodness, grace and mercy of our Lord and Savior,” said McFadden.

McFadden then went on to apologize to her family and pastor.

In her statement she asks for everyone to forgive her and states she will not be resigning and ended with a quote.

