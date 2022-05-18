SkyView
Richland Two board member issues apology following verbal altercation at meeting

Lashonda McFadden is facing charges after a verbal altercation during a Richland Two school...
Lashonda McFadden is facing charges after a verbal altercation during a Richland Two school board meeting.(Richland Two)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District Two board member Lashonda McFadden issued an apology for her earlier behavior.

McFadden started off her statement by apologizing to Dr. Theresa Holmes, whom she allegedly threatened at a board meeting.

The argument led Holmes to pressing charges and McFadden being arrested.

“My actions are in no way a reflection of the love, goodness, grace and mercy of our Lord and Savior,” said McFadden.

McFadden then went on to apologize to her family and pastor.

In her statement she asks for everyone to forgive her and states she will not be resigning and ended with a quote.

Lashonda McFadden issues an apology
